Christopher “Chris” Allen Barnum of Millersburg passed away July 13, 2020. He died following a short illness. He was born in Lansing December 24, 1956 to Robert and Joyce Barnum.

Chris worked as a manger for Elias Brothers Big Boy restaurants as career and was currently working in Cheboygan. He was very talented in many things, a musician since his teen years and enjoyed playing with his brother Scott and friends.

He enjoyed fixing things including mechanical and household. Chris loved th

e peacefulness of the forest where he lived. He will be very sadly missed.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Robert and Joyce Barnum.

Surviving are a sister, Sharon (Tim) Kemp of Houghton Lake; brothers, Scott (Karen) Barnum of Bryson City, North Carolina, Richard (Jeannie) Barnum of Maryville, Tennessee, Robert (Gail) Barnum of Prudenville and Gary Barnum of Prudenville; a son, Jeremia Barnum of Reese; a daughter, Jennifer Barnum Carter of Linwood; and several nieces and nephews. Also his life partner Sally Regan; family Carl and Chad Compton.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life funeral service will take place in the future.