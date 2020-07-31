Christopher “Chris” Allen Barnum
Christopher “Chris” Allen Barnum of Millersburg passed away July 13, 2020. He died following a short illness. He was born in Lansing December 24, 1956 to Robert and Joyce Barnum.
Chris worked as a manger for Elias Brothers Big Boy restaurants as career and was currently working in Cheboygan. He was very talented in many things, a musician since his teen years and enjoyed playing with his brother Scott and friends.
He enjoyed fixing things including mechanical and household. Chris loved th
Preceding him in death were his parents, Robert and Joyce Barnum.
Surviving are a sister, Sharon (Tim) Kemp of Houghton Lake; brothers, Scott (Karen) Barnum of Bryson City, North Carolina, Richard (Jeannie) Barnum of Maryville, Tennessee, Robert (Gail) Barnum of Prudenville and Gary Barnum of Prudenville; a son, Jeremia Barnum of Reese; a daughter, Jennifer Barnum Carter of Linwood; and several nieces and nephews. Also his life partner Sally Regan; family Carl and Chad Compton.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life funeral service will take place in the future.