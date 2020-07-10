Ralph R. Walker, 79, of Millersburg, died at home Wednesday, July 1, 2020. The son of Melvin A. Sr. and Margaret (Robbins) Walker, Ralph was born January 14, 1941 on the family farm on the outskirts of Millersburg. On August 7, 1965, Ralph married Ruby VanGuilder at the Millersburg Methodist Church and though they’ve been married nearly 55 years, Ralph and Ruby grew up together in Millersburg and knew each other their entire lives.

Growing up on a farm, work ethic was deeply instilled in Ralph Walker. As a young man he continued to run the Walker Farm and at one time had 100 head of cattle.

Times changed and Ralph eventually stopped farming to open Walker’s Sawmill. From 1972 until 2000, Ralph ran his sawmill in Millersburg, at times employing nearly 60 people, and being one of the largest private employers in Presque Isle County. With 40 years’ experience and his work in many facets of forestry, he was well-known in the industry.

From logging, to milling, cutting boughs, growing Christmas trees, and pulpwood production, Ralph was an expert in his field. He was a pioneer in the mulch business, hustling to sell mulch to landscapers throughout southern Michigan and was a member of the Michigan Association of Timbermen.

Though Ralph worked extremely hard and enjoyed his work very much he enjoyed his free time equally as well. An avid outdoorsman who grew up with the Ocqueoc River in his backyard, Ralph loved fishing and hunting. He enjoyed fishing trips to Canada with family and friends, loved deer season, and reminisced about pheasant hunting with his father. Ralph and Ruby enjoyed square dancing and loved to travel and camp. With family time being a priority Ralph took Ruby and his girls on many camping trips and family vacations. They visited nearly all 50 States with the exception of Hawaii and Alaska. Ralph loved going to sawmill auctions and saw a good part of the Midwest and southern states while attending sawmill sales. He usually came home with something for Walker’s Sawmill, quite often another truck.

Generous to a fault, Ralph would give the shirt off his back and his last dollar to help someone in need. A lifelong resident of Millersburg, he loved his community and generously supported local causes. Kindhearted and humble, Ralph’s love for his family and his generosity to others will be fondly remembered and sadly missed.

Surviving Ralph is his wife, Ruby Walker of Millersburg; daughters, Becky (Kory) Hyde and Bobbi (Rob) Northcott, both of Onaway; grandchildren, Kourtni (John) Creguer of Palms, and Kody Hyde and Kaleb Hyde,

both of Onaway; and great-granddaughters, Bailey and Braelynne; as well as his sister, Carolyn Lung of Millersburg; and his nieces and nephews.

Ralph was preceded in death by his brothers, Morris and Melvin A. Jr. “Tone” Walker; and a sister, Marjorie “Marge” Gertz.

Visitation was Sunday, July 5, at the Chagnon Funeral Home followed by a funeral service at the funeral home Monday July 6. The Rev. Marcia Pauly officiated. Ralph’s final resting place will be in Millersburg at Riverside Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Ralph to his family or to your favorite charity.