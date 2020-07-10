Lois Marie Sellke Lietzow

Born Lois Marie Sellke December 20, 1924 to Paul and Elna (Flemming) Sellke and was raised in Hawks. She married Emil A. Lietzow from Moltke December 26, 1943, when he had a couple days’ home from World War II. They lived in St. Clair Shores (SCS) for 44 years, and were married for 54 years.

She also lived at Oakmont Senior Living for exactly nine years. The last seven months she was with Nola at her foster home care in Clinton Township.

Lois enjoyed everything. Along with Emil, they had a huge garden in SCS, they grew everything. This was Emil’s love but she worked hard canning, freezing, making pickles, making sauerkraut, etc. They had three motorhomes and traveled everywhere.

They were members of Marv Herzog Polka Boosters and went to Europe four times. She met people from all over and kept in touch. Lois loved people! After Emil passed she would still go to Florida by her son and daughter-in-law for three months a year.

Lois had numerous jobs but her favorite was Opal’s Hallmark on 9 mi. and Harper. She was very close to the family.

She is survived by her daughter, Joan (Dr. David) Paul; a son, Barry (Kymberly); grandchildren, Bryan Paul, Stephanie (Eric) Tanaka, and Jasja and Jan Van Koijnenburg; great-grandchildren, Genevieve Paul, J

ulianna Paul and Lewis Tanaka; brothers, Elroy (Donna) Sellke and Donald (Deanna) Sellke; two stepsisters, Alis Hardies and Marion (Ed) Klockow; and three stepbrothers, Renwood (Sandy), Roger and Harlow (Lynn) Hardies.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Emil; her parents, Paul and Elna (Flemming) Sellke; stepfather, Elmer Hardies; and sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Elmer Wenzel.

Because of the novel coronavirus plans for a funeral are on hold.

In lieu of gifts and flowers, the family ask that donations be made to her church, Christ Lutheran Church, 12500 Canal Road, Sterling Heights, MI 48313.