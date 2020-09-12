Saturday, September 12, 2020

Presque Isle County Advance

Covering Presque Isle County since 1878

Obituaries 

Donna L. Lennox

Editor

Donna L. Lennox, 86,  of Millersburg passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Medilodge of Rogers City.

Surviving are two daughters, Julie Salata (Jay) of Millersburg and Claudia West (Russ) of Holly; a son, Terry Lennox of Texas; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Glenna (Bob) Lennox of Arizona and Deanna (Don) North of Virginia; and a brother, Dean (Peggy) Robbins.

A graveside service will be held later in the month at Riverside Cemetery in Millersburg.  

A full obituary will be published next week.  

Cremation arrangements in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.  