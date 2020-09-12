Donna L. Lennox

Donna L. Lennox, 86, of Millersburg passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Medilodge of Rogers City. Surviving are two daughters, Julie Salata (Jay) of Millersburg and Claudia West (Russ) of Holly; a son, Terry Lennox of Texas; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Glenna (Bob) Lennox of Arizona and Deanna (Don) North of Virginia; and a brother, Dean (Peggy) Robbins.

A graveside service will be held later in the month at Riverside Cemetery in Millersburg.

A full obituary will be published next week.

Cremation arrangements in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.