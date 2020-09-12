Brian Keith Daugherty

Brian Keith Daugherty, 50, of Rogers City went home to be with his Lord and Saviour Monday, September 7, 2020. He was born on September 20, 1969 in Rogers City to Keith and Donna (Plume) Daugherty. Brian is survived by a daughter, Destiny Dawn Daugherty; a son, Dylan Dwayne Daugherty; parents, Keith and Donna Daugherty; two aunts, Janet Daugherty and Shirley (Kirk) Schaedig; two uncles, Tom (Nilla) Plume and John (Kathy) Plume.

Graveside services will take place in the spring of 2021 at Riverside Cemetery in Millersburg.

Memorials may be given for Destiny and Dylan’s college education. Donations can be mailed to Keith Daugherty c/o Beck Funeral Home, 229 North First Street, Rogers City, Michigan 49779.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.