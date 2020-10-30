Patricia “Pat” Ann Idalski

Beloved mother, grandmother and sister, Patricia “Pat” Ann Idalski, 79, of Petoskey passed away October 25, 2020 at The Villa of the Bay in Petoskey. She was born January 11, 1941 in Rogers City to Michael and Josephine (Martineau) Idalski. Patricia worked as a switchboard phone operator in Rogers City, then as a Michigan Bell/Ameritech employee for 35 years. Following her retirement, she moved back to her hometown of Rogers City. She is survived by her son, Joseph (Kim) Idalski of Petoskey; granddaughter, Ashley; grandson, Aaron; seven siblings, Michael (Elaine), Robert (Marcie), Edward (Mary), Florence (Jerry), Mary (Jack), Donna and Nancy (George); and a sister-in-law, Cathy Idalski. ='text/javascript' src='https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js'> ='text/javascript' src='https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js'>

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Josephine; and a brother-in-law, Larry.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Sunday, November 1, from 3-7 p.m. with a time for readings and sharing of memories at 4:30 p.m.

Sister Mary Michelz will conduct her prayer service at 6:30 p.m.

Memorials may be given to the Great Lakes Lore Maritime Museum. In memory of Patricia, whose father, Michael survived the sinking of Cedarville.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.