Gerald “Jerry” Bieske passed away peacefully at Hiland Cottage in Petoskey October 29, 2020 surrounded by his family. Jerry was born in Alpena June 1, 1949. His parents were Edmond and Catherine Bieske. He lived with his Aunt Lucy and Uncle Harry Nowicki after the death of his parents.

Jerry graduated from Posen High School in 1967. He began working at Proctor & Gamble in Cheboygan, then joined the U.S. Army from 1969-1971 to serve his country. When he returned home from service, he returned to work at Proctor & Gamble until they closed in 1991 (23 years). He retired from Link Industries in 2013.

He married Judy Bieske (Shields) in 1972. They had three children. He was a dedicated father and husband. He enjoyed talking with his friends, garage saling, collecting guns, gardening, hunting, spending time at his hunting camp and lap time with Ruby.

