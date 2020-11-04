Louise LaPlaunt, 85, of Rogers City for over 60 years, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at McLaren Northern Michigan. Born in Munising, she was the daughter of Kenneth and Evelyn (Berry) Vadnais.

Louise was very active at her church where she was involved in Bible study, playing the piano and music. She enjoyed playing cards, walking and most of all, her pride and joy was her family.

She is survived by her husband, Richard; her daughter, Robin (Edward)

Mikolowski; grandsons, Thomas, Adam and Joel Sterling; great-granddaughter, Dylan Sterling; sisters and brothers, Jane Wilson, Nancy Mabry, Neil Vadnais and Tom Vadnais; and a very special lifelong friend, Pauline.

A memorial service will take place in the spring or early summer. In lieu of flowers, those who wish are asked to consider memorial contributions to the St. Ignatius Catholic School, 545 S. Third St, Rogers City, MI 49779. Arrangements are by Gaylord Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

Please share your memories and personal messages with the family at www.gaylordfuneralhome.com.