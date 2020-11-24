Stephen “Steve” Edward Kamyszek

Stephen "Steve" Edward Kamyszek, 85, of Belknap Township passed away November 17, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center in Alpena. He was born December 6, 1934 on the family farm in Belknap Township to Walter and Nellie (Jaracz) Kamyszek.

He is survived by his wife, Janet; four children, Larry (Shelly) Kamyszek, Jeff (Sarah) Kamyszek, Brian (Erica) Kamyszek and Charles Kamyszek, all of Rogers City; five grandchildren; and a sister and a brother.

A memorial Mass will be scheduled when the current restrictions are lifted.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.