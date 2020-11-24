Leon Purta Jr.

Leon Purta Jr.,81, of Presque Isle passed away November 18, 2020 at Medilodge in Alpena. He was born June 28, 1939 in Hamtramck to Leon and Helen (Blyszka) Purta. Leon is survived by his wife, Cecilia; a son, Leon Anthony Purta of Ware Shoals, South Carolina; a daughter, Julie Louise Purta of Presque Isle; four siblings, Kathleen Shiemke of Washington, Beckey Andriensky of Washington, Penny (Larry) Hebert of Macomb and John (Amy) Purta of Utica; and many nieces and nephews. le_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> le_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home in Rogers City Saturday, November 21, followed by the rosary.

Visitation resumed Monday at the Gendernalik Funeral Home in New Baltimore followed by the rosary. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 9764 Dixie Highway, Ira Township.

Burial followed at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.