Dale Edward Chapp, 67, of Onaway, died at home Tuesday, December 1, 2020. The son of Donald Sr. and Naomi (Brewer) Chapp, Dale was born in Detroit July 18, 1953. He married Sandra K. (Havens) Scully October 5, 1991 in Waverly Township.

Dale made his career in the music industry with his talent being guitar, bass, and vocals, not to mention writing songs.

Dale’s passion was music and somehow he remembered the words and melodies to hundreds of songs, only forgetting a word or two occasionally. He played in bands throughout the state of Michigan as well as spending time in Nashville where he managed a recording studio, played guitar with various artists, and toured with Loretta Lynn as part of her opening act. After recording his first album, his friend, Loretta Lynn threw a big party to celebrate his success. He enjoyed his time in Nashville and the opportunity to make music with such skilled musicians as well as meeting country music legends and new emerging artists.

With his roots in Michigan, home beckoned, and Dale returned to the north. He continued to play guitar and worked other day jobs to help pay the bills.

Besides music, Dale had a passion for the outdoors. An avid outdoorsman he enjoyed bow and rifle hunting, trapping, and mushing. A knowledgeable sled-dog trainer, Dale at one time had eight sled dogs that he raised, trained, and ran trapwlines with. Sometimes they would run in the Upper Peninsula where they would set up camp and spend the night on the trail. Needless to say, Dale always enjoyed a snowy winter. He was skilled as a woodworker; crafting furniture, gun stocks, and wooden bowls but his specialty was dog sleds. Not only were his sleds functional and practical, but were a beautiful work of art. Admired by other mushers, Dale crafted and sold custom dog sleds with one of his sleds being raced in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. He was a lifetime member of the Nation Trappers Association.

Easygoing, Dale got along well with others. He loved to talk and share stories about people he met (Reba McEntire), his life experiences and outdoor adventures. He was generous, had a big heart full of love for his family, and when he was wrong did what he could to make things right. He was devoted to Sandy and enjoyed lovingly teasing her as well as giving her gifts and doing special things for her. Recently, Dale searched high and low for just what she would want and surprised Sandy with a new Jeep Wrangler delivered for their anniversary. Dale will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Surviving Dale is his wife of 29 years, Sandy Chapp of Onaway; sons, Danny Chapp of Kentwood, Bill Chapp of Indian River, Nathan (Michelle) Szymoniak of Col

orado, DJ (Jessica) Szymoniak of Gaylord and Matthew Szymoniak of Onaway; stepson, Bill Scully of Almont; stepdaughter, Lori (Todd) Nowicki of Rogers City; as well as 17 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.Dale also leaves his father, Donald Chapp Sr. of Cheboygan; a sister, Joann Lukasik of Lambertville; anda brother-in-law, Terry Havens of Taylor.

Dale was preceded in death by his mother, Naomi in 2009; a brother, Donald Chapp Jr. in 2018; a granddaughter, Hunter; and stepson, Steve Scully in 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held with Dale’s family receiving friends at the Chagnon Funeral Home from 3 – 7 p.m. (today) Thursday, December 10. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Dale to the Onaway Ambulance Equipment Fund or the National Trapper’s Association.