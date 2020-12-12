Alice Irene Wenzel

Alice Irene Wenzel, 86, born July 14, 1934 in Belknap to Lenard and Irene Bredow. Alice went to be with the Lord peacefully November 21, 2020 in Chesterfield with her family by her side. She is survived by two of her sisters, Irene and Ethel. Alice and her loving husband of 65 years spent their retirement years living on beautiful Grand Lake in Presque Isle.

Alice was a social butterfly that loved good conversations with family and friends, and her family was her everything. Alice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She leaves behind her husband, Chester; children, Vicki, Marty (Kathie), Connie, Shelly (Joe); 10 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Nannie will be missed so very much by all of them.

There will be a memorial service for Alice at 2 p.m. Friday, December 18, at St. Paul Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, 22915 Greater Mack Ave., St Clair Shores, MI 48080, (586) 777-0215.

Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 460 W. Erie St., Rogers City, MI 49779, (989) 734-3580.