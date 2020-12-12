Gerald Lee Oswalt

Gerald Lee Oswalt, 82, of Rogers City passed away December 6, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center in Alpena. He was born August 4, 1938 in Mansfield, Ohio to Orville and Elaine (Oswalt) Long.

Jerry is survived his loving wife, Janelle; six children, Kim (Bob) La Masters of Idaho, Laura Mathews of Washington, Storm (Rob) Oliver of Alanson, Crystal Galbraith of Washington, Ty Galbraith of Washington and Joel (Trina) Galbraith of Washington; 12 grandchildren; and a sister.

Beck Funeral Home will announce a memorial service in the spring of 2021.

In recognition of their wonderful care of Jerry please make memorial donations to Hospice of Michigan. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.