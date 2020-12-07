Ronald “Ron” Emmett Aulwes, 89, of Tower, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Medilodge of Cheboygan. He was born August 25, 1931 to parents, Emmett and Antoinette Agnes Aulwes in Detroit.

Ron served as a medical assistant in the Korean War, earning both an Occupational Medal and a Korean Service Medal for his service. An a

vid sports’ fan, Ron held a special place in his heart for the Detroit Lions, the Detroit Tigers and the Michigan Horse Racing Association.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and former wife, Eva. He is succeeded in life by his brothers, Thomas (Nellie) Maliszewski and Patrick (Peggy) Aulwes; sister, Penelope Kendall; a daughter, Michelle (D. Scott) Harris; a son, Shaun Aulwes; granddaughters, Lynn and Lauren Losh; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Ron’s ashes will rest at Great Lakes Cemetery in Holly. A Celebration of Life will take place in the spring 2021. Cremation arrangements were in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.