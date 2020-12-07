Presque Isle County Advance

James A. Gregus, 80, of Presque Isle passed away November 23, 2020 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

He was born August 14, 1940 in Saginaw to Rudolph and Marvel (Desonia) Gregus.

Jim worked his adult life at General Motors Co. Before that he served in the U.S. Army over seas. He and Sharon were able to spend their retirement years in Presque Isle. Jim enjoyed woodworking, fishing, hunting, target shooting and going for walks. He was always available to help out friends and family with projects of all sorts. He looked forward to conversations with his boys and grandkids.

He always ended phone calls or visits with “I love you.”

He i

s survived by his loving wife, Sharon; two sons, Jim (Sue) Gregus of Frankenmuth and Jeff (Nancy) Gregus of Grand Rapids; two grandchildren, Charlotte (Nick) Jobko of Virginia and Tyler Gregus of Frankenmuth; special friends and neighbors Tim and Kathleen Lutes of Presque Isle; two brothers and a sister; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial visitation was Monday, November 30, at the Beck Funeral Home from through time of his memorial.

Inurnment followed at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Heart Association in memory of James Gregus.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.