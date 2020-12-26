William “Bill” C. Haske, 86, of Herron passed away December 19, 2020 at Medilodge in Alpena from complications of a massive stroke.

He was born December 25, 1933 in Metz to Stanley and Helen (Sobeck) Haske.

Bill sailed on the Great Lakes after graduating from high school. On October 2, 1954, he married Shirley Wenzel in Rogers City, she preceded him in death on May 8, 2007. Bill and Shirley moved to Royal Oak in the early 1960s where he was employed at Chrysler Corporation as a tool and die leader until his retirement in 1996. Bill and Shirley then moved back to the area where they built a home on Lake Louise, Hawks. Bill had a strong faith and was a very positive person. He loved to talk to anyone who would listen. He loved to tell stories. William also loved swimming, snorkeling, fishing, hunting, and spending time at camp. He enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, playing poker, cribbage and gin rummy. He loved the casinos. On February 2, 2008 he married Georgianna Konieczny at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Metz.

He is survived by his wife Georgianna; four children, Neil (Neta) Haske of St. Clair Twp., Denise (John) Bartley of Royal Oak, Todd (Debra) Haske of Troy and Susan (James) Calverley of Madison Heights; grandchildren, Jennifer (Robert) Sater, Jeremy (Michele) Bartley, Todd (Shannon) Haske Jr., Brandon (Liz) Haske, Eric (Heather) Haske, Andrew (Kathy) Bartley, Alex (Jenna) Calverley, Christian (Shelby) Calverley, Amanda Bartley, Hannah (Ron) Alfes and Jesse (Jenifer) Haske; 20 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Kenneth Haske. He is also survived by six stepchildren, Arlene (Dave) Wojda, Theodore (Ste

phanie) Konieczny, Thomas (Colleen) Konieczny, Eileen (Steve) Kamyszek, Noreen (John) Schnaubelt and Todd (Colleen) Konieczny; 29 stepgrandchildren, 16 stepgreat-grandchildren; a stepgreat-great-grandson; in-laws, Marcy (Bob) Idalski, Aggie (Norb) Woloszyk and Jim Woloszyk; his fuzzy four-legged companion, Mojee; and many more friends and family.

He was also preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Helen; a sister Katherine (Haske) Purgiel; two brothers, Stanley and Wally; and a grandson Nathan Bartley.

Beck Funeral Home is in care of cremation arrangements. No services are planned at this time.

