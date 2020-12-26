Lawrence James Glomski

Lawrence James Glomski, 84, of Rogers City passed away December 16, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland. He was born October 8, 1936 in Posen to Max and Joanna (Modrzynski) Glomski.

Lawrence is survived by his wife, Gail; four children, Lawrence Glomski Jr. of Gaylord, Mary (Michael) Hoffman of Gaylord, Michael Glomski of Gaylord and Laurie Glomski of Rogers City; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Gerald (Dolores) Glomski and Danny (Wendy) Glomski; four sisters, Delphine Ohlrich, Barbara (Leonard) Latulip, Sally Daniels and Maxine (Jerry) Shemanski; and a sister-in-law, Rosemary Glomski.

Private services will take place. Arrangements in care of the Beck Funeral Home. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.