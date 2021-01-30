Thomas “Tom” M. Gilbert, 82, of Onaway, died Saturday, January 23, 2021 at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital in Petoskey. The son of Gerald and Velma (Benaway) Gilbert, Tom was born in Onaway October 27, 1938. He was raised on the family farm northeast of Onaway, graduated from Onaway High School in 1957, and went on to serve in the U.S. Army. After being honorably discharged Tom returned to Onaway and shortly after married Florence “Ann” Boucher in 1962 at the Millersburg Methodist Church. After Ann’s death, Tom later married Kay (Cremean) Delor October 14, 1978 in Algonac.

Through the years Tom lived in Roseville, Chicago, Battle Creek and Algonac. He worked as a union carpenter through Local 1067 and frequently returned home to Onaway to help his parents on their farm and raise cattle. After all, farming was in Tom’s blood; he had been driving tractors and bringing the cows in since he was just about old enough to go to school. Tom eventually retired in 1995 and a year later moved back to the farm that held such a special place in his heart. He continued to farm as a hobby, planted food plots for the deer, and loved riding around the farm on the old Farmall tractor that once belonged to his father.

Besides farming, Tom’s greatest passion was hunting. An avid deer hunter, he watched the deer throughout the fall months, always having his eye on a certain buck, and anxiously looked forward to November 15 each year. A skilled coyote hunter as well, Tom loved waking before daylight, putting on a pot of coffee, and then driving the backroads in search of fresh coyote tracks to put his dogs on. He loved the camaraderie he shared with his coyote hunting buddies, the sounds of the hounds barking, and the excitement of the hunt. A seasoned hunter, Tom was happy to share his love of the sport and his immense hunting knowledge with the younger hunters. He not only taught them some of the finer points of hunting coyotes with dogs, but also to be responsible sportsmen and respectful of landowners.

Truly a gentleman, Tom was considerate of others. He could come across a bit tough, but deep down he was gentle and kindhearted. He raised his family with a firm hand and taught them to be respectful of others and to work hard to achieve their goals. Dedicated to his family, he loved them with all his heart and was proud of everything they accomplished. Beyond a doubt, Tom’s happy place was in the woods and on the farm where he always found peace. His love and dedication to his family and his appreciation for nature, wildlife, and the woods and waters of northern Michigan will be fondly remembered.

Surviving Tom is his wife of 42 years, Kay Gilbert of Onaway; daughter, Annette Gilbert of Onaway; sons, Tom (Donna) Gilbert of Jeddo, Kurt (Julie) Gilbert of Prudenville and Jeff Delor of Onaway; as well as 11 grandchildren, Jessica, Megan (Bryan), Mary, TJ, Krystal, Kary, Heather (David), Austin, Owen, Devin and Sidney; and five great-grandchildren. Tom also leaves his sisters, Darleen Ormsbee of Cheboygan, Eileen (Gene) W

enzel of Rogers City and Elaine Wenzel of Onaway; sisters-in-law, JoAnne (Paul) Turner of Florida and Mary Ellen Regina of Utica; and many nieces, nephews, friends and hunting buddies.

Tom was preceded in death by his first wife, Ann; a brother, Frank; his sisters, Norma Hall and Mary Lou Schleben; and his parents.

At this time, Tom will be honored by his family privately. A graveside memorial service and military honors is being planned for a later date.

Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Tom to the Leukemia Foundation at www.leukemiafoundation.org or to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org. Cremation arrangements were in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.