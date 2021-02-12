Gloria Sweeso

Gloria Sweeso, 90, of Rogers City passed away February 7, 2021 at Medilodge in Alpena. She was born June 4, 1930 in Onaway to Roy and Jeannette (Smith) Walters.

Gloria is survived by three children, Don (Bonnie) Sweeso, Gail (Devon) Rowe and Todd Sweeso; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will take place at Peace Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.