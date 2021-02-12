RC City Council Minutes

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL

HELD VIA ZOOM PLATFORM TUESDAY, JANUARY 19, 2021

Mayor McLennan called the meeting to order at 6:01 p.m. and stated that this meeting included electronic components, with council members and staff attending remotely via Zoom and that public and media wishing to attend were required to do so by Zoom due to COVID-19 occupancy limits for the council chambers established by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Council Member Nowak led the Pledge of Allegiance.

ROLL CALL: Adair, Bielas, Fuhrman, Nowak and McLennan (attending remotely from Rogers City)

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

Nowak/Bielas, to approve the agenda as presented.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Bielas/Adair, that the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting of January 5, 2021 be approved as written. ROLL CALL: Ayes – Adair, Bielas. Fuhrman and McLennan.

Nayes – Nowak, the motion carried.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT:

CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

Adair/Nowak, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $362,096.22 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY MANAGER’S REPORT:

RESOLUTION NO. 2021-6

Nowak/Adair, to support the manager’s decision and not place appeal on future agenda.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – Adair, Bielas and Nowak.

Nayes – Fuhrman and McLennan, the motion carried.

MAYOR:

RESOLUTION NO. 2021-7

Nowak/Fuhrman, to re-appoint Bob Peltz and Ellen Haut to the Planning Commission with the term to expire in December, 2023. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

ORDINANCE 2021-1

CONDITIONAL REZONING OF 177 SUPERIOR

Fuhrman/Nowak, that the following Ordinance No. 2021-1, which was introduced for first reading at the January 5, 2021 Council meeting, be adopted and that proper publication be made within 15 days required from the date thereof in the Presque Isle County Advance. Said ordinance to become effective on the 7th day following publication, which is January 28, 2021.

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE CITY OF ROGERS CITY ZONING ORDINANCE (ORDINANCE 2011-1, AS AMENDED) TO REZONE PROPERTY FROM B-2 CENTRAL BUSINESS TO R-2 SINGLE-FAMILY RESIDENTIAL, SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS.

Complete ordinance published in prior edition.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ORDINANCE 2021-2

PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENTS IN B-3 DISTRICTS

Adair/Bielas, that the following Ordinance No. 2021-2, which was introduced for first reading at the January 5, 2021 Council meeting, be adopted and that proper publication be made within 15 days required from the date thereof in the Presque Isle County Advance. Said ordinance to become effective on the 7th day following publication, which is January 28, 2021.

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ARTICLE 14 OF THE CITY OF ROGERS CITY ZONING ORDINANCE (ORDINANCE 2011-1, AS AMENDED) TO MAKE PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENTS A SPECIAL USE WITH SUPPLEMENTAL DEVELOPMENT REGULATIONS ON ALL PROPERTIES ZONED B-3 GENERAL BUSINESS

Complete ordinance published in prior edition.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS:

UNBUDGETED PURCHASES

RESOLUTION NO. 2021-8

Nowak/Fuhrman, BE IT RESOLVED, by the City Council of the City of Rogers City, Michigan to amend the FY2020-2021 Annual Budget as prepared by City Staff, presented to Council in writing, and reviewed at this January 19, 2021 meeting. A copy of said amendment to be placed on file in the City Clerk’s office. ROLL CALL: Ayes

– All, the motion carried.

FINANCE REPORT

RESOLUTION NO. 2021-9

Bielas/Nowak, to accept the December 31, 2020 Finance Report as presented.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried

ABANDONED BIKE

RESOLUTION NO. 2021-10

Adair/Bielas, authorizing the City police to donate the abandoned bike to the Rogers City Marina.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ADJOURNMENT:

Mayor McLennan declared the meeting adjourned at 6:32 p.m.

Condensed version, complete minutes are available at City Hall.

Terri L. Koss, City Clerk/Treasurer