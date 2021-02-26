Sharon Kay Gregus, 78, of Presque Isle passed away February 21, 2021. She was born May 27, 1942 in Rogers City to LeRoy and Edith (Taylor) McLennan. She is survived by two sons, Jim (Sue) Gregus of Frankenmuth and Jeff (Nancy) Gregus of Grand Rapids; two grandchildren; a sister, Arlene Mulka; and special friends and neighbors, Tim and Kathleen Lutes of Presque Isle. Beck Funeral Home will announce the date for her memorial service when it is set later in the spring. Inurnment will take place at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.