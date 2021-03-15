Louis M. Witkowski

His Legacy… Louis M. Witkowski, 72, of Rogers City passed away, March 5, 2021. Louis was born August 25, 1948 in Rogers City to Francis (Frank) and Josephine (Hincka) Witkowski, the youngest of 12 children. He was a softball and basketball coach at St. John Elementary in Fenton, enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing cards, played softball in a UAW softball league and donated to Locks of Love. Louis loved dogs and duck hunting. He liked to watch Western movies, and the Detroit Tigers. Louis was also a woodworker and would show and sell his artwork at craft fairs. He graduated from Ferris State University with an accounting degree. Louis retired from GM V8 plant in Flint. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

His Family… Louis will be missed by his daughters, Jamie, Carrie and Kellie; siblings, Richard Herman and Janet (Phil); grandchildren Jayla, Landon, Ashlynn and Lillian; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Josephine; and siblings, Dorothea, Genevieve, Agnes, Edward, Eleanore, Frank Jr., Estelle, Walter (Pete) and Martha.

His Farewell… A private farewell has taken place. Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of one’s choice. Please leave a message of comfort for Louis’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.