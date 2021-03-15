James A. Thimmes “Fireman Jim,” 79, of Black Lake Onaway and formerly of Wyandotte passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.

Born September 16, 1941, he was the son of Henry and Rose (Truth) Thimmes.

Jim was a firefighter for the city of Wyandotte. Once retired, he ventured back to Black Lake where he and Joan have been ever since.

He is survived by his wife, Joan of 22 years; his children, James (Karey) Thimmes and Julie (Scott) Craft; three special grandchildren, Tyler, Connor and Amanda; stepchildren, Jerry (Jennifer) Yoscovits, John Yoscovits and Joan (Brad) Cochran.

A memorial gathering will take place Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Black Lake.

