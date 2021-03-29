Meleline “Mel” (Buczkowski) Knapp passed away March 5, 2021 at home in Grand Rapids. She was born May 10, 1931 to Bill and Jannie Buczkowski.

Mel is survived by her children, Mark, Marybeth and Carol all of Grand Rapids.

Mel is a Rogers City High School graduate and married Larry Knapp at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Rogers City.

