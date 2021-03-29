Meleline “Mel” (Buczkowski) Knapp
Meleline “Mel” (Buczkowski) Knapp passed away March 5, 2021 at home in Grand Rapids. She was born May 10, 1931 to Bill and Jannie Buczkowski.
Mel is survived by her children, Mark, Marybeth and Carol all of Grand Rapids.
Mel is a Rogers City High School graduate and married Larry Knapp at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Rogers City.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry, December 9, 2020.
Mel has three sisters, Gladys, Dolores and Janice; six brothers, Norman, Eugene, Ralaph, Ed (Mary) of Kalamazoo, Bill (Janet) Buczkowski of Posen and Jim (Carol) Buczkowski of Alpena; sisters-in-law, Blanche Buczkowski and Norma Buczkowski; and special friends, Tim and Janet Garet of Rogers City.
Mel was laid to rest in Saginaw Cemetery.