Geraldine Holland Setelia

Geraldine Holland Setelia of Troy and formally of Millersburg passed away peacefully at home March 9, 2021 at the age of 99.

Beloved daughter of the late Archie and Lee Mary Holland. Devoted wife of the late Charley Setelia. Dear mother of Mary (Sam) McKenzie and the late Johnny Setelia and the late George Setelia. Loving grandmother of Teresa, Jessica, John (Kellie), Steve and the late Marie. Cherished great-grandmother of Nate, Clayton, Nicole and John the 5th.

Geraldine’s final resting place will be at Riverside Cemetery in Millersburg.