Marcella “Marci” Garno

Marcella “Marci” Garno, 77, of Enfield, entered into Eternal Peace Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital. Marci was born in Millersburg May 3, 1943, the loving daughter to the late Ralph and Ella (Brewster) Grulke. ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

Marci is survived by her three daughters, Brenda Arietti and her husband, Larry, of Bristol, Connecticut, Debra Cooper of Enfield, Connecticut, and Sandra DeMonte and her husband, Tony, of Ocala, Florida; a brother, Wayne Grulke of Rogers City; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends were invited to join the family for calling hours Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield, CT 06082. Burial followed with a graveside service at Hazardville Cemetery. Donations in memory of Marci may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 199 Water St., 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038 or to the Moose Charities.