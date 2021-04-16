Sharon K. Thompson, 60, of Indian River passed away Saturday April 10, 2021 at her home.

Surviving are a son, John (Sarina) Ferguson of Frederick, Maryland; three granddaughters; six sisters, Patty (Ed) Kwiatkowski of Cheboygan, Sandi (Doug) Crawford of Indian River, Carol (Alan) Grace of Traverse City, Peggy (Art) Bishop of Cheboygan, Denise Evans (Ed Crawford) of Afton, Lisa (Tom) Freel of Indian River; a brother, Dale Schram of Alaska; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Sharon’s family will receive friends at Chagnon Funeral Home in Onaway Saturday April 17, from 11 a.m. until the time of the memorial service beginning at noon.