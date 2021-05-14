Harry Hoeft Whiteley

Former Rogers City newspaper publisher and civic leader Harry Hoeft Whiteley, 100, passed away November 3, 2020 at his home in Petoskey. The son of William Harold "Hal" and Leila (Hoeft) Whiteley was born November 8, 1919 in Los Angeles, California. Surviving are his wife, Betty, friend and companion for 70 years October 13, 2020; four children, Jere of Saugatuck, Barbara of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Robert "Randy" of Framingham, Massachusetts and Janis of Rogers City; seven grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters.

A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22 at Westminster Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dr. Greg and the Rev. Karen Zurakowski officiating. Friends may visit with family at the church from 12:30 p.m. through time of service.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials to Westminster Presbyterian Church of Rogers City, the Presque Isle County Historical Museum, Alpena Community College Foundation or charity of friend’s choice. Interment will be in the Hoeft-Whiteley mausoleum, Rogers City. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.