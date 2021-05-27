OHA Class of 2021 ready to walk across an actual stage

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

Onaway High School (OHS) seniors had their last official day of school last Friday and all that’s left is graduation day.

Last year, the pandemic forced a delay of the annual commencement exercise that extended into the middle of summer and it had to be conducted on the football field.

This year, there is some semblance of normalcy with graduation taking place during the Memorial Day weekend and it will back in the usual location in the gym. It will be Sunday at 2 p.m.

The Class of 2021 has 45 seniors who will be led by valedictorian Jazmyn Friant, salutatorian Elliana Prow and honor student Keegan Hart.

The OHS band will usher in the graduates-to-be with the traditional playing of “Pomp and Circumstance,” and when everyone is in place, the national anthem.

Secondary principal Marty Mix will welcome everyone and superintendent/business manager Rod Fullerton will provide the opening remarks.

“(Graduation) will be very similar to what it has been in the past,” said Mix earlier this week. “From the number of people we have had in the past, it will fit in the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) orders, but people will still have to wear masks.”

Following speeches from the top-ranking students, the OHS band will be back in the spotlight before the presentation of diplomas by members of the board of education.

Mix will deliver the closing remarks and tell the seniors what they have been longing to hear and that’s to turn the tassels.

The class flower is the magnolia; the class song is “You’re Gonna Miss This” by Trace Adkins; the class motto is, “Together, we have experienced life. Separately, we will pursue our dreams. Forever, our memories will remain.”