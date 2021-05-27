Tradition continues with Memorial Day observances

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

Memorial Day marks the beginning of the summer season, with family barbecues, fishing and a day off from work.

But to military veterans and others, it is a more solemn day, one to commemorate and honor those Americans who died in the line of duty.

That was not able to happen in most cases in 2020, but this year, life is getting back to normal with Memorial Day observances conducted across Presque Isle County this Monday.

In Posen, members of the South Presque Isle Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 7804 will be having services at three area churches.

A morning church service at St. Casimir Catholic Church starts it off at 9 a.m.

After that, veterans and members of the auxiliary will line up and march to the middle of the church cemetery to pay respects to veterans who have gone before us.

The group will then travel to Metz for another commemoration at St. Dominic Catholic Church cemetery, as well as St. Peter Lutheran Church.

In Rogers City, members of the Rogers City VFW Post 607 will gather at the war memorials in front of the Presque Isle County Courthouse at 10 a.m. for an observance followed by a tribute at Memorial Park Cemetery.

The day also includes stops at Mt. Calvary Cemetery and Peace Lutheran Church Cemetery. There will be no parade in 2021.

At 11 a.m. in Millersburg, the reading of the names of the veterans who are buried at Riverside Cemetery and other cemeteries in the area will be back with Joe Brewbaker and Rick Adas officiating.

In Onaway, the George C. Garms VFW Post 5857 members will gather in front of war memorial on the historical Onaway Courthouse Building lawn to honor its comrades at noon. There will be no parade or program. It’s baby steps in the return to normalcy, but it’s welcome progress on an important day in this country