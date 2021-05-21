Patricia Gail Heath

Patricia Gail Heath, 74, of Rogers Township passed away peacefully at home Saturday, May 15, 2021. She was born March 11, 1947 in Detroit to Joseph and Helen (Rafelco) Guziel.

She is survived by two children, Brian Gargaro of Southfield and Kristie Micallef of Rogers Township; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her extended family, Heather and Kim.

Private services will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.