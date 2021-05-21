Virginia Ann “Ginger” Lappin, 80, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at home in the company of her family May 15, 2021.

She was born February 7, 1941 in Detroit to Roman “Ray” and Irene (Kulczynski) Laskowski.

Ginger graduated from Armada High School in 1959 and the University of Michigan School of Pharmacy in 1963. On July 25, 1964 she married Richard Lappin at St. Mary Mystical Rose Catholic Church in Armada. She worked in several pharmacies in the Flint area and Rogers City. Ginger and Richard moved to Rogers City from Grand Blanc in 1998. Ginger was a member of the Rogers City Area Civic League, Garden Club and TOPS.

She is survived by her husband, Richard; a daughter, Kathryn and husband, Patrick; two beloved grandchildren, Isabel who will be attending the University of Michigan and Nathan who is still in high school; a sister, Irene (Roger) Faust; and many nieces and nephews.

