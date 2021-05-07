Richard Scott Rose

Richard Scott Rose, 57, of Beaverton, formerly of Rogers City, passed away April 24, 2021 due to the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). Richard was born in Rogers City to Donald Sr. and Marvel (Baker) Rose April 30, 1963. On December 8, 1996 he married Carol Workman in Onaway. Richard leaves behind his wife, Carol; a foster son, three stepchildren; his mother, Marvel; four sisters, Kathryn Bryan, Crystal Deloy, Brenda Grovefeld and Lynette (Rob) Debois; a brother, Donald Jr.; and many nieces and nephews. gle_ad_client = 'pub-9805586299390794.'; google_alternate_color = 'FFFFFF'; google_ad_width = 728; google_ad_height = 90; google_ad_format = '728x90'; google_ad_type = 'image'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> gle_ad_client = 'pub-9805586299390794.'; google_alternate_color = 'FFFFFF'; google_ad_width = 728; google_ad_height = 90; google_ad_format = '728x90'; google_ad_type = 'image'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Sr.; a sister, Donna; and brothers, Ronald and Alan.

Due to the COVID-19 no services are planned at this time.