Rogers City City Council Proceedings

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL

HELD VIA ZOOM AND IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS ON TUESDAY, MAY 4, 2021

ROLL CALL: Adair, Bielas, Fuhrman, Nowak and McLennan.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

Bielas/Nowak, to approve the agenda with the addition of art poles in the park.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Fuhrman/Adair, that the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting of April 20, 2021 be approved as written. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT:

CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

Adair/Fuhrman, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $141,308.74 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

MAYOR:

RESOLUTION NO. 2021-53

Adair/Nowak, to appoint Brittany VanderWall to the Parks & Recreation Commission.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS:

ART POLES

RESOLUTION NO. 2021-54

Nowak/Adair, to support the art poles project which will be placed on the boardwalk and in parks, pledge $200 to the project, and have the group work with staff and the Parks and Recreation commission on the details. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS

RESOLUTION NO. 2021-55

Adair/Fuhrman, to support the concept for intersection improvements as outlined in the manager’s report. ROLL CALL: Ayes – Adair, Bielas, Fuhrman and McLennan.

Nayes – Nowak, the motion carried.

CONTRACT – WWTP BIOSOLIDS

RESOLUTION NO. 2021-56

Nowak/Adair, to approve the contract with Bio Tech Agronomics, Inc. in the amount of $24,900 and authorize City Mgr. Hefele to sign said contract.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CONTRACT – MARINA FUEL ADDITIVE

RESOLUTION NO. 2021-57

Bielas/Nowak, to authorize City Mgr. to sign the Valve-Tech contract on behalf of the City of Rogers City. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY COUNCIL COMPENSATION

No action taken.

COMPREHENSIVE FEE SCHEDULE

RESOLUTION NO. 2021-58

Nowak/Bielas, to approve the Comprehensive Fee, Rate and Service Schedule for FY2021-2022 as included in the meeting packet. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

MANLIFT PURCHASE

RESOLUTION NO. 2021-59

Nowak/Adair, to approve the purchase of the man lift from MacAllister Rental in the amount of $42,000 in FY2021-2022. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

SCHEDULE WORKSHOP/MEETING

RESOLUTION NO. 2021-60

Bielas/Nowak, to schedule a workshop to discuss water meter replacement program on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 10 am and schedule a Special Council Meeting on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 10 am which includes a public hearing in consideration of the MEDC grant application for the First Street water main replacement project.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

PRESENTATION OF BUDGET AND SETTING OF PUBLIC HEARING DATE

RESOLUTION NO. 2021-61

Bielas/Nowak, to set the public hearing date on the FY2021/2022 budget for Monday, May 17, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers. Said notice of the public hearing be published in the local newspaper as required by City Charter. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

FLAG DAY REQUEST

RESOLUTION NO. 2021-62

Nowak/Bielas, to approve the request to hold Flag Day Saturday, June 12, 2021 in Lakeside Park.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CLOSED SESSION:

span class="Apple-converted-space">

RESOLUTION NO. 2021-63

Fuhrman/Adair, to enter into Closed Session to discuss collective bargaining.

ROLL CALL: Ayes: All, the motion carried and the meeting adjourned to Closed Session at 7:15 p.m. Upon reconvening in public session at 7:38 p.m. no action was taken.

ADJOURNMENT:

Mayor McLennan declared the meeting adjourned at 7:39 p.m.

Condensed version, complete minutes are available at City Hall

Terri L. Koss, City Clerk/Treasurer