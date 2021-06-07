Monday, June 7, 2021

Public Notices 

Rogers City City Council Proceedings

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL

HELD VIA ZOOM AND IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS ON TUESDAY, MAY 4, 2021

ROLL CALL:  Adair, Bielas, Fuhrman, Nowak and McLennan.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

Bielas/Nowak, to approve the agenda with the addition of art poles in the park.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Fuhrman/Adair, that the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting of April 20, 2021 be approved as written. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT:

CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

Adair/Fuhrman, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $141,308.74 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register.  ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

MAYOR:

RESOLUTION NO. 2021-53

Adair/Nowak, to appoint Brittany VanderWall to the Parks & Recreation Commission.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS: 

ART POLES 

RESOLUTION NO. 2021-54

Nowak/Adair, to support the art poles project which will be placed on the boardwalk and in parks, pledge $200 to the project, and have the group work with staff and the Parks and Recreation commission on the details.  ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS

RESOLUTION NO. 2021-55

Adair/Fuhrman, to support the concept for intersection improvements as outlined in the manager’s report.  ROLL CALL: Ayes – Adair, Bielas, Fuhrman and McLennan.

Nayes – Nowak, the motion carried.

CONTRACT – WWTP BIOSOLIDS

RESOLUTION NO. 2021-56

Nowak/Adair, to approve the contract with Bio Tech Agronomics, Inc. in the amount of $24,900 and authorize City Mgr. Hefele to sign said contract.      

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CONTRACT – MARINA FUEL ADDITIVE

RESOLUTION NO. 2021-57

Bielas/Nowak, to authorize City Mgr. to sign the Valve-Tech contract on behalf of the City of Rogers City. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY COUNCIL COMPENSATION

No action taken.

COMPREHENSIVE FEE SCHEDULE

RESOLUTION NO. 2021-58

Nowak/Bielas, to approve the Comprehensive Fee, Rate and Service Schedule for FY2021-2022 as included in the meeting packet.  ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

MANLIFT PURCHASE

RESOLUTION NO. 2021-59

Nowak/Adair, to approve the purchase of the man lift from MacAllister Rental in the amount of $42,000 in FY2021-2022.  ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

SCHEDULE WORKSHOP/MEETING

RESOLUTION NO. 2021-60

Bielas/Nowak, to schedule a workshop to discuss water meter replacement program on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 10 am and schedule a Special Council Meeting on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 10 am which includes a public hearing in consideration of the MEDC grant application for the First Street water main replacement project.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

PRESENTATION OF BUDGET AND SETTING OF PUBLIC HEARING DATE

RESOLUTION NO. 2021-61

Bielas/Nowak, to set the public hearing date on the FY2021/2022 budget for Monday, May 17, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers.  Said notice of the public hearing be published in the local newspaper as required by City Charter.   ROLL CALL:  Ayes – All, the motion carried.

FLAG DAY REQUEST

RESOLUTION NO. 2021-62

Nowak/Bielas, to approve the request to hold Flag Day Saturday, June 12, 2021 in Lakeside Park.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CLOSED SESSION: <

span class="Apple-converted-space"> 

RESOLUTION NO. 2021-63

Fuhrman/Adair, to enter into Closed Session to discuss collective bargaining.

ROLL CALL:  Ayes: All, the motion carried and the meeting adjourned to Closed Session at 7:15 p.m. Upon reconvening in public session at 7:38 p.m. no action was taken.    

ADJOURNMENT:

Mayor McLennan declared the meeting adjourned at 7:39 p.m.

Condensed version, complete minutes are available at City Hall

Terri L. Koss, City Clerk/Treasurer