Irene Lucille Kamyszek, 88, of Petoskey, formerly of Rogers City, passed away May 25, 2021 at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital in Petoskey.

She was born December 11, 1932 in Rogers City to Joseph and Agnes (Glomski) Witucki. Irene was the middle sister between her brothers Stanley and Donald.

The family moved out to their farm in Posen when Irene was a young girl. She grew up milking the cows, baling hay, gardening and churning out the butter. She brought the cows in from the pasture every morning and evening for milking, usually waiting on the one she aptly named Slowpoke. She knew how to drive a tractor and lead a team of horses.

On December 31, 1950, she married Edmund “Ed” Kamyszek at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Posen. They celebrated 54 years of marriage before Edmund preceded her in death October 12, 2005.

Ed and Irene had seven children, Bernard, Janet (Bob Ottenhoff), Patricia, Dennis (Brenda), Kathy, Gary and Debra; 11 grandchildren, Kari, Sara, Eric, Katy, Megan, Adam, Christopher, Kenneth, Jessica, Emily and Jason; and 12 great-grandchildren. Irene is also survived by Paul Kamyszek, Cecelia Chojnacki, Lucy and Albert Chojnacki, and Louise Rybicki.

Irene or Busia as she was known to many, wore a variety of hats, mother, nurse’s aide, pierogi maker, strawberry jam mixer, dill pickle canner and afghan master. She had crocheted so many blankets that we lost count.

She enjoyed feeding and watching the birds, especially the cardinals.

Her rose bushes on Woodward were beautiful; it must have been the banana peels that Edmund put around them. Busia will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her in the community that she called home.

To whomever was blessed with gift of one of her afghans, the family asks that you please bring them to the church service. They will proudly display them on the backs of the pews.

Friends may visit at St. Ignatius Catholic Church Friday, June 18, from 9 a.m. through time of her memorial Mass at 10 a.m. with The Rev. Charles Donajkowski officiating. Rosary will be recited at church, beginning at 9 a.m.

A private graveside service will be conducted at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of friend’s choice or to the family via Patricia Kamyszek: 1501 Crestview #46, Petoskey, Michigan 49770.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.