Thursday, June 10, 2021

Presque Isle County Advance

Covering Presque Isle County since 1878

Presque Isle County Advance
Obituaries 

William C. Shinn

Editor

William C. Shinn, 77,  of Canada Creek Ranch passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021 at his home. 

le_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

Survivoring are his wife, Kathy Shinn of Canada Creek Ranch; a son, Richard (Christina) Shinn of Mission, Texas; two daughters, Dawn (Gary) Sanborn of Hubbardston and Sherry (Dave) Weber of Ithaca; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Wagner of Lansing; and a brother, Robert Shinn of Ovid.

A funeral service was held at St. Paul Catholic Church Tuesday.  Bill’s final resting place is at St. Paul Cemetery in Onaway. Arrangements were in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.  