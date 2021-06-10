William C. Shinn

William C. Shinn, 77, of Canada Creek Ranch passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021 at his home.

Survivoring are his wife, Kathy Shinn of Canada Creek Ranch; a son, Richard (Christina) Shinn of Mission, Texas; two daughters, Dawn (Gary) Sanborn of Hubbardston and Sherry (Dave) Weber of Ithaca; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Wagner of Lansing; and a brother, Robert Shinn of Ovid.

A funeral service was held at St. Paul Catholic Church Tuesday. Bill’s final resting place is at St. Paul Cemetery in Onaway. Arrangements were in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.