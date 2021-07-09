Dennis Herbert O’Reilly
Dennis Herbert O’Reilly, 81, of Rogers City, formerly of Milford passed away July 6, 2021 at MidMichigan Medical Center in Alpena.
He was born March 1, 1940 in Onaway to Amos and Josephine (Trombley) O’Reilly.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Nancy; three children, Dana (Antonio) Santoro of Niagara on the Lake, Ontario, Denise (Scott) Marvin of Millersburg and James (Eileen) O’Reilly of San Gabriel, California; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be given to American Heart Association in memory of Dennis O’Reilly.
Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.