Dennis Herbert O’Reilly, 81, of Rogers City, formerly of Milford passed away July 6, 2021 at MidMichigan Medical Center in Alpena.

He was born March 1, 1940 in Onaway to Amos and Josephine (Trombley) O’Reilly.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Nancy; three children, Dana (Antonio) Santoro of Niagara on the Lake, Ontario, Denise (Scott) Marvin of Millersburg and James (Eileen) O’Reilly of San Gabriel, California; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

