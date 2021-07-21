Richard Dean Wright
Richard Dean Wright, 78, of Rogers City, passed away at home March 21, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.
Richard was born November 7, 1941 in Rogers City, to Harold and Alice Emilee (Flemming) Wright. He attended Rogers City High School and graduated in 1959, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving from 1959 to 1962, including a tour in Vietnam.
Richard attended Modesto Junior College and obtained his professional land surveyor license in 1989. He worked as a civil engineering designer for the E&J Gallo Winery in Modesto, California for 26 years and upon his retirement in 1997 he moved back to Rogers City. He was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 607 and served as commander for 15 years. He also served on the zoning board of appeals and the Presque Isle planning commission until shortly before his passing. He had a passion for cooking, was an eclectic collector, enjoyed researching his family history and traveling to various places within the U.S. and Canada.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria; his parents; a sister, June Amacher; and two brothers, Kenneth and Harold.
Survivors include his best friend and companion Barbara Konieczny; two daughters, Michele Wood of Turlock, California and Janele Wright of Oakdale, California; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 26, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Rogers City, with full military honors accorded by VFW Post 607. Online condolences can be sent to hentkowskifuneral.com.
Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Sunrise Shore and Huron Humane Society.