Richard Dean Wright, 78, of Rogers City, passed away at home March 21, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

Richard was born November 7, 1941 in Rogers City, to Harold and Alice Emilee (Flemming) Wright. He attended Rogers City High School and graduated in 1959, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving from 1959 to 1962, including a tour in Vietnam.

Richard attended Modesto Junior College and obtained his professional land surveyor license in 1989. He worked as a civil engineering designer for the E&J Gallo Winery in Modesto, California for 26 years and upon his retirement in 1997 he moved back to Rogers City. He was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 607 and served as commander for 15 years. He also served on the zoning board of appeals and the Presque Isle planning commission until shortly before his passing. He had a passion for cooking, was an eclectic collector, enjoyed researching his family history and traveling to various places within the U.S. and Canada.