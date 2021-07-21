Jocelin Lea Newhouse, 46, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at home July 16, 2021.

She was born February 5, 1975 in Rogers City.

Jocelin graduated from Rogers City High School in 1993. On September 2, 2002 she married Gregory Newhouse in Rogers City at her parents’ house. Jocelin enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Greg; a son, Matthew; a daughter, Megan; her parents, Andrew and Jane Centala; siblings, Andrew Centala, Gabrielle (Tom) Catalano, Zachary Centala, Dylan Ce

ntala, Sierra Viehl and Jennifer (Scott) Bender; two grandmothers, Melvina LaPointe and Dolores “Dolly” Centala; father-in-law, Larry Newhouse; sister-in-law, Vanessa (Chris) Wherry; many aunts and uncles; and several nieces and nephews.

Jocelin was preceded in death by two grandfathers, Roy LaPointe and Robert Centala; and mother-in-law, Patricia Newhouse.

Friends may visit at St. John Lutheran Church in Hagensville Saturday, July 24, from 10 a.m. through time of her funeral at 11 a.m.

Memorials may be given to St. John Lutheran Church, Hospice of Michigan or to a charity of your choice.

