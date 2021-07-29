Sandra Jean Elliott, 82, died of natural causes Thursday, July 22, 2021, in the care of Hospice Home, The Villages, Florida.

Sandra is survived by her three sisters, Judy LeVeck of Durham, North Carolina, Karen Woodfolk (LeVeck) of Alpena and Donna Hopp (LeVeck) of Rogers City; her children, William T. Elliott Jr. and daughter-in-law, Kristin Elliott, of The Villages and Deborah Lynn Chieppo (Elliott), of Haslett; her stepdaughters, Chris Bonnell (Morley), of Interlochen and Lynn Ketelhut (Morley) of Minneapolis, Minnesota; several in-laws from her marriages to William Elliott and Ralph (Doc) Morley; and numerous grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by father, Louis Amos LeVeck Sr. of Rogers City; her mother, Alice LeVeck (Peetz) of Rogers City; stepmother, Virgilene LeVeck (Ohlrich); her brother, Louis LeVeck Jr. of Iowa; and her sister, Carlene Filipiak (LeVeck) of Rogers City.

Sandra was born October, 9, 1938 in Rogers City to parents Louis Amos LeVeck Sr. and Alice LeVeck (Peetz). She graduated from Rogers City High School in June of 1956 and in July of that same year, she married William T. Elliott, a sailor from Wausau, Wisconsin.

The young couple quickly started their family with their first child, William, being born in May of 1957 and their daughter, Deborah, being born in August of 1958. Sandra’s loving marriage ended tragically when her husband perished with the sinking of the Carl D. Bradley in November 1958. Sandra married Ralph (Doc) Morley Jr. of Rogers City in October of 1961. They were happily married until Doc passed away at their home in Rogers City, March of 1

999.

Sandra moved from Rogers City to The Villages Florida in the fall of 2001. She enjoyed the warm weather and the numerous activities in the Florida sun. She enjoyed line-dancing, making crafts, knitting, beading, golfing and playing cards. She even enjoyed going to auto racing events at Daytona Beach. Sandra enjoyed her many new friends in The Villages and her many visits with family and friends from back home in northern Michigan. Sandra’s last visit to Rogers City was for the 60th anniversary of the Bradley sinking. She enjoyed seeing her many friends still making their homes in Rogers City.

Sandra’s family and friends will always remember her as a caring, fun-loving person who lived her life to the fullest.

At this time, the funeral arrangements have not been confirmed.