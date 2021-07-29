David Bernard Tomas

David Bernard Tomas, 64, of Metz Township passed away February 21, 2021 at home. He was born September 20, 1956 in Detroit to Bernard and Irene (Kulpanowski) Tomas. src='https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js'> src='https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js'>

Dave is survived by his six children, Stephanie Tomas of South Carolina, Michael Tomas of Rogers City, Matthew (Kristyn) Tomas of St. Johns, James Tomas of Bellaire, Cecelia Tomas of Virginia and Zackary Wiertala of Mackinaw City; four grandchildren; a sister, Judy Sobieray of Menominee; a niece; a nephew; and many cousins.

A memorial service will take place at the Beck Funeral Home Monday, August 2, at 2 p.m. Rogers City Veterans for Foreign Wars Post 607 will accord military honors at the funeral home immediately following.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.