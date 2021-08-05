Clara Ann Hubert, 98, passed away peacefully, while holding her daughter’s hand, Thursday, July 29, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Presque Isle. Clara was born July 3, 1923, in Presque Isle County, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Wasylk) Paul. Clara attended St. Mary Catholic School in Alpena. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary Catholic Church. As a young woman, Clara worked at the Alpena Candy and Cigar Factory as well as Marks’ Women’s Apparel Shoppe. Clara and Lawrence “Larry” E. Hubert were married October 29, 1949, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Alpena with the Right Rev. Monsignor John E. Gatzke officiating. In 1956, Clara became a stay-at-home mom, caring for daughter Jeannie. Clara was a crafter, a reupholsterer, and a ceramics painter. Since 1962, Clara and Larry spent summers at their Grand Lake cottage, and, in later years, they spent winters in South Texas and the Florida Keys. Clara was an avid garage “sailor,” and woe to whoever drove passed a garage sale sign.

Clara is survived by her devoted daughter, best friend and chief caregiver, Jeannie Willis; her son-in-law, assistant caregiver, chef and chauffeur, Jim Willis; her niece, problem-solver, errand runner and partner-in-crime, Mary Kalisch Suszek; and her nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors in Alpena.

Clara was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Larry; their two stillborn children, Stephen Lee and Susan Kay; her parents, Joseph and Mary Paul; her brother Edward Paul and his wife Mary; her sister Ann Kalisch; her brother Harry Paul and his wife Rosalie; her brother-in-law Rodney Hubert and his wife Iva; and her sister-in-law Hazel LaBonte and her husband George.

Macular degeneration took most of Clara’s eyesight, limiting her crafting hobbies completely; however, she still enjoyed sitting on the porch listening to the birds sing

, listening to cello music as well as big bands of the 1940s, and listening to All Saints Holy Masses on YouTube. Clara and Larry are together again, dressed to the nines, and dancing to their song – “Stardust.”

Clara’s family received family and friends at the Bannan Funeral Home Wednesday, August 4, from 3-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue at St. Mary Church of All Saints Parish Thursday (today), August 5, from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Tyler Bischoff officiating.

Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Michigan, Friendship Room.