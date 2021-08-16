Julie Ann Kortman

Julie Ann Kortman, 54, of Millersburg passed away at home August 6, 2021. She was born June 9, 1967 in Royal Oak to John and Joan (Holcomb) Withers. = 'rc:0'; //--> = 'rc:0'; //-->

She is survived by her husband, Jeff; five children, Steven Kortman, Stephanie Kortman, Tiffany Kortman, Krista (Ryker) McKenzie and Roxanne Kortman; a granddaughter, Bella Rose McKenzie; her mother, Joan (Jim) Jarrait; a brother, John (Kim) Withers II; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Friday, August 13 from 4-8 p.m. Visitation will continue at the funeral home Saturday, August 14, from 10 a.m. through time of her funeral at 11 a.m.

Interment will take place at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Ocqueoc Township. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.