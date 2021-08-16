Thomas Mathew Kramer

Thomas Mathew Kramer, 78, of Rogers City passed away July 31, 2021 at Medilodge in Taylor. He was born September 22, 1942 in Detroit to Charles and Genevive (Skalsky) Kramer. He is survived by five children, Tina Burke, Angela Alford, Aaron Kramer, Dawn (Christopher) Amaya and Corinne Kramer; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and three siblings-in-law, Kathleen Allan, Cindy Gallinati and Brian (Laurie) Novak.

A graveside service will take place at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery Saturday, August 14, at 10 a.m. with Deacon Scott Landane officiating. Rogers City Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 607 will accord military honors immediately following.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.