Myron M. Brockway, 91, passed away July 27, 2021 at Medilodge, Rogers City.

Surviving are five sons, Myron (Sue) Brockway, Thomas (Cindy) Brockway, Joseph Brockway of Georgia, David (Carol) Brockway of Chesterfield and Paul Brockway of Onaway; a daughter, Anna (Ross) Hunter of Florida; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

