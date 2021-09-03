June Carol Partridge

June Carol Partridge, 75, of Belknap Township passed way at home August 15, 2021. She was born November 25, 1945 in Detroit to Eugene and Dorothy (Loftesness) Annabel. 90; google_ad_format = '728x90'; google_ad_type = 'image'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> 90; google_ad_format = '728x90'; google_ad_type = 'image'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

June is survived by her sister, Patricia (Peter) Worrall of Charlton, London, England.

A Celebration of Life will take place at the Rogers City Servicemen’s Club Sunday, September 5, from 2-6 p.m.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.

