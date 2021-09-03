John Joseph Pavelec, 78, of Holly, formerly of Leonard, died at home Sunday, August 29, 2021. The son of John Joseph Sr. and Elsie (Ferguson) Pavelec, John was born in Chicago, Illinois May 2, 1943. He married Susan J. Beard in Utica May 10, 1980.

John made a career in the steel tube industry as a business owner, corporate officer, and lead salesman for Betaram, Inc. He treated his customers, employees, and suppliers with honesty, fairness and respect. When he wasn’t working, John enjoyed the outdoors.

He was an avid deer hunter and loved fishing the trout streams of northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. He enjoyed trips out West with his family where the trout fishing was fabulous and the scenery was spectacular.

Onaway held a special place in John’s heart; he always enjoyed his visits with family and friends and the slower pace of small-town living. A member of the United Methodist Church in Lakeville, John was devoted to his Christian faith.

John loved his family above all. He was proud of his sons and his granddaughter and all their accomplishments.

Surviving John is his wife of 41 years, Susan Pavelec of Holly; sons, Jef

frey (Debra) Pavelec of Kansas City, Missouri and Adam Pavelec of Cleveland, Ohio; as well as the apple of his eye, his granddaughter, Brianna Pavelec of Columbus, Ohio. John also leaves his sister, Pamela (Tom) Fellner of Galion, Ohio, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Michael.

Visitation will be held at Chagnon Funeral Home today (Thursday, September 2) from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Jeff Badgero will officiate.

John’s final resting place will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Onaway.

Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of John to the Onaway Fire Department.

