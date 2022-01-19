Eva Gilbert
Eva Gilbert, 96, of Onaway passed away Friday January 14, 2022 at her home.
Surviving are a daughter, Alice (Emery) Welch of Onaway; four sons, Ray Gilbert of Anchorage, Alaska, Edward Gilbert of Onaway, John (Deanna) Gilbert of Onaway and Rick (Tammy) Gilbert of Orion Township; two daughters-in-law, Arla Gilbert and Judy (Leaton) Stevens both of Onaway; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service for Eva will be held in the spring. A full obituary will be published at the time of the funeral.
Final Resting Place will be at North Allis Township Cemetery.