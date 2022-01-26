Evelyn Ivah Trafzer

Evelyn Ivah Trafzer, 98, of Rogers City passed away at home January 24, 2022. She was born April 23, 1923 in Rogers City to August and Selma (Sebreiber) Wietersheim. She is survived by her son, Louis "Lee" Wilton of Rogers City; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Cheryl Wachowiak of Florida.

Friends may visit at Calvary Bible Church Wednesday, February 2, from 10 a.m. through time of her funeral at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jeff Ryan officiating.

Interment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.