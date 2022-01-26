Morris Gustafe Domke Jr.

Morris Gustafe Domke Jr., 70, of Onaway passed away at home January 24, 2022. He was born March 1, 1951 in Detroit to Morris and Alvernin (Sabisch) Domke. He is survived by two children, Morris III (Vickie) Domke of Onaway and Marleen (Kurt) Brown of Onaway; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Darren (Julie) Domke of Onaway.

Graveside services will take place in the spring at the Hillcrest Cemetery.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.